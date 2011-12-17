Free flu shots help uninsured get vaccinated

ELLENSBURG, Wash.-- The Ellensburg Community Health Clinic has teamed up with the health department and Walgreens to provide 500 free flu shots for folks around the Kittitas County.

The free clinic got the vaccines from "Ameri-Cares," and have been working at administering the shots to anyone who is under-insured or has no health insurance.



So far they've given out just over a hundred shots, so there's still plenty left if you haven't had your annual flu shot.

The clinic's director says they hope to continue this project in years to come and help meet the communities need for free vaccinations.

"Kittitas County has one of the higher uninsured rates, as does Yakima County, and so there is just a great need, simply that's it, there's a great need," said David Reynolds.

The clinic has been in Ellensburg since 1999 and has grown about 32% this year, having over 800 free visits.

They work with a lot of community health providers and have 6 open clinic days a month, 4 in Ellensburg and 2 in Cle Elum.

Anyone interested in getting one of those free flu shots, click here for more information.