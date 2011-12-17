KENNEWICK, Wash.--Mobile Food Bank 2011. It was at the KNDU station parking lot Saturday morning. There was a huge turnout. Hundreds of families were lined up all the way down the street to pick up goods.

Many told us the food give away came at the perfect time. The economy and the holidays make it tough. Jose Villalpando says "everything is just so expensive and it's just a blessing for the people who are helping out the families who are in need. The low income and everything."

ConAgra Foods provided almost 3,500 cases of food for people. They teamed up with 2nd Harvest and KNDU to give out thousands of food items.