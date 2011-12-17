KENNEWICK, Wash.--Bikers deliver coats for needy children. More than 50 bikers showed up at KNDU Saturday afternoon to drop off bags of jackets for our Coats for Kids Drive. The motorcyclists were part of the Washington Tri-Cities ABATE Chapter in Pasco.

Mr. Breeze of the ABATE Chapter says "we started a new chapter, so we decided we wanted to do something good for the community as our first event."

The group is fairly new, and this is their first charity run they participated in. To find out more information on the group visit abate-wa.org.