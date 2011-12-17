KENNEWICK, Wash.--Biggest holiday shopping day. Just when you though Black Friday was the biggest shopping day, think again. We stopped by the Columbia Center Mall and where we're told the busiest day for holiday sales was this Saturday, just a week before Christmas.

Store staff have been anticipating the big day and have hired extra employees. Columbia Center Mall General Manager Barbara Johnson says "typically the Saturday before Christmas would be the most busiest shopping day of the year. Everybody obviously gears up for today, has lots of staff."

This Saturday is the only day Columbia Center Mall will have extended hours. The mall will be open until midnight to give shoppers a chance to get all of their holiday shopping done. We're told the last holiday rush will be on Christmas Eve.