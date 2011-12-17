PASCO, Wash.-- Holiday benefit concert. A church in Pasco is trying to get the community ready for Christmas. Riverview Methodist Church in Pasco brought in hundreds of people for their Home for the Holidays Concert.

They're working with the Tri-Cities Performing Arts Center to raise money for my friends place which recently reopened for homeless teens.

Director of the Mid-Columbia Master Singers Justin Raffa says "we're hoping to educate the community more about what My Friends Place offers, as well as the sizable homeless population that is present in the Tri-Cities and what we can all do to work to alleviate that problem."

Money donations will go to shelter services. This is the first year the groups have gotten together to put on a holiday concert.