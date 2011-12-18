High school basketball scores for Saturday, December 17th - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

High school basketball scores for Saturday, December 17th

High school basketball scores for Saturday, December 17th:

Boys' basketball final scores: River View 46, Connell 28; Davis 79, Eisenhower 42; Moses Lake 56, Walla Walla 54; Chiawana 74, Wenatchee 41; Eastmont 59, Pasco 46; Sunnyside 62, Kennewick 61; Kamiakin 55, Southridge 35; Hanford 79, West Valley 54; Prosser 65, Ephrata 51; Grandview 78, Othello 69; Wapato 72, Selah 63; Mabton 85, Columbia-Burbank 77; Riverside Christian 48, Tri-Cities Prep 39.

Girls basketball final scores: Connell 43, River View 39; Wenatchee 49, Chiawana 45; Davis 60, Eisenhower 43; Walla Walla 43, Moses Lake 39; Eastmont 56, Pasco 27; Kennewick 65, Sunnyside 58; Kamiakin 72, Southridge 29; West Valley (Yakima) 57, Hanford 54; East Valley 41, Ellensburg 31; Prosser 51, Ephrata 45; Grandview 55, Othello 12; Toppenish 39, Quincy 19; Wapato 65, Selah 44; Mabton 67, Columbia-Burbank 39, Zillah 60, Highland 16; Naches Valley 50, Cle Elum 41; La Salle 53, Goldendale 40.

