Elementary school damaged by arson

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A fire was set in the library of Robertson Elementary School early Sunday morning.

Yakima Firefighters responded to the call at 5:18am after a security guard found a broken window leading into the library and the fire.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire confined to the library but say many books were lost in the flames.

They are still investigating the exact cause of the blaze.

"Well we do know that it was an intentionally set, an arson fire. And anymore than that, it's still under investigation," said Battalion Chief, Tom Sevigny.

Detectives with the Yakima Police Department are also investigating this case.

They say that unfortunately there are no security cameras at the school, but they did collect a lot of evidence that they will sort through.

Damage to the school is estimated at $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either the Yakima Fire or Police Departments. There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information on this case.