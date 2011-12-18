2 cars crash into apartment complex

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Witnesses say they saw a truck ram another car from behind that was in the parking lot of the apartment complex at the corner of 6th St. and Martin Luther King in Yakima.

The truck then continued to push the other vehicle into the apartment complex, destroying a stairwell.

"Heard the crash happen and we'd seen the guy rev, he kept revving his engine trying to push the car into the balcony," said Travis Fritz.

Fritz say both cars ended up falling into the apartment complex and it took several hours to hoist the vehicles out.