Emergency Management moving again

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Yakima Valley's Office of Emergency Management is moving for the second time in a year and half.



18 months ago they moved onto the first floor of the Yakima County Courthouse building, but now will have to move again. This time to the Restitution Center, the old Union Gap jail.



Emergency Management Director Jim Hall says that although it is difficult to move the office there will be benefits to the new location.

"Co-locating Emergency Management with the 911 center and dispatch center is a good thing. We're going to be sitting right across that hall from each other and can make life a lot easier," said Hall.

Construction on the Restitution Center is expected to begin early next year.

Because the office just recently moved, Yakima County has verbally agreed to pay for the renovation and moving costs.