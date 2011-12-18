Kids trying to raise money for trip to DC

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Children from the Union Gospel Mission's Madison House were out fundraising this weekend, trying to get donations for their upcoming trip to Washington DC.



They sold Christmas trees both Saturday and Sunday.

The trees were donated by Costco and all the proceeds go to the $14,000 the kids need to make the trip.

"Washington DC is an opportunity for us to earn a high school or college credit. I mean, we always learn about the information in our text books but I usually fall asleep so DC will be learning about Gettysburg and actually experiencing it," said Rosa Zepeda, who is planning on going on the trip.

The trip is planned for this coming April, but each student needs just over $2,200 by mid-January to go.

Anyone interested in donating or helping fundraise, contact Madison House .