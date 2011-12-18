KENNEWICK, Wash.--Lottery scam. A viewer called us and said she's receiving up to 50 calls a day from what she believes is a scammer. The caller with an out-of-area number says you have won the lottery. The scammer tell you all you need to do is fill out a money order, send it off and they will pay you a large sum of cash.

The victim tells us she had to block the number. Doris Stacey says "George Washington called me. Now that's a nice name. Right away you know that's not true. I must have had at least 15 calls yesterday and I got 2 at 7:15 this morning."

The phone number had an area code that was linked oversees. Kennewick Police say these kind of scams are common and to never give out personal information or send money to someone you don't know.