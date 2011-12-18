RICHLAND, Wash.--People celebrate the 26th Multi-Faith Holiday Peace Vigil. A multi-faith peace vigil has been bringing out locals for more than 20 years. The event put on by World Citizens for Peace was at Howard Amon Park in Richland Sunday afternoon.

People from all different religions and backgrounds are invited to express themselves praying for world peace.

World Citizens for Peace Chairman Jim Stoffels says "based on the premises that there cannot be peace in the world without peace among religions. So we welcome all religions and even people of no faith."

The group says they opened the event to multiple faiths after the 9/11 attacks to promote national peace. They encourage more people to come out and join them.