Richland city council skypes with Ukraine

RICHLAND, Wash., -- The city of Richland held a Skype video call with the city of Slavutich, Ukraine this morning to discuss economic development, among other topics.

Members of the Richland and Slavutich city councils were present. Both cities are dealing with radioactive waste cleanup.

The town in Ukraine was originally settled to house contractors to clean up the Chernobyl reactor explosion.

"It's probably about the same distance from that reactor site as we are from the Hanford facilities in the area," says Richland Mayor John Fox.

Future meetings aren't set in stone, but both councils expressed interest in continuing their relationship.