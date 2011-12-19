Domestic violence rises during the holidays

Kennewick, Wash.- Police say they respond to more Domestic Violence calls during the holidays than any other time of year.

Leaders at Domestic Violence Services in Kennewick say this is because many women try to keep their family together around Christmas even if it means staying in a dangerous situation.

The organization's Development Director Kelly Abken says more women are seeking help this season than the past few years.

"The more word gets out the more people are going to seek our services; the more staff we have the more services we're able to provide. We're just making a small dent in the actual numbers of domestic violence that are out there."

If you are a victim of domestic violence call 582-9841.