Columbia Basin women's basketball team a passionate group

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The women's basketball program at Columbia Basin College is not just good, it is very good. The Hawks have won two league titles in the past six seasons. Head coach Cheryl Holden said it is about finding the right kind of student-athletes because they are not on scholarship.

"You have to find kids that want to compete. I think that you have to find the student-athletes that will be a student in the classroom and then work together on a team," said Holden, in her 11th year as head coach.

Holden has the Hawks at 9-0 this season as they now get ready for league play. Columbia Basin plays in the tough East Region of the NWAACC, a 34 team league of northwest community colleges.

The players for CBC say winning at this level is not as easy as it looks. It takes a special kind of hard work and dedication.

"Everyone's fighting for the same thing and so I mean it's just dedication basically and heart," said Andrea Bland, sophomore guard.

The 13 players comprised of only freshman and sophomores say the team is very close.

"It's a really strong family kind of relationship feeling. Like she'd do anything for us, we'd do anything for her kind of thing," Bland said.

Winners of two tournaments already this season -- the Clark Igloo Invitational and the Wenatchee Crossover -- the Hawks say they have their eyes on a third league crown.