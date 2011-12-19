RICHLAND, Wash.--Musical therapy is helping hospital patients. Musical therapy is helping relax patients and their families at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. The program has been going on for more than 8 years, and has been very successful.

Volunteer Coordinator Meg Fallows says "music has been proved, just things like reduced blood pressure. It helps people relax a little bit more. It helps people forget often the reason why they're here." 7-year volunteer Richard Williams says the music really speaks to people. He says "it touches their heart. It reminds them of whatever, family, friends, God."

Dozens of volunteers stop by the hospital every month to play music. This month more people have volunteered at the hospital. They play a variety of music, and some people even come from caroling groups. Fallows says "we have volunteers who come in and play the violin, play flute or we have a keyboard that we can put on the different units."

The therapy often helps the people playing the music just as much as the people listening to it. Volunteer Mary McGown says "it's relaxing for me and I enjoy seeing especially the children who come by and want to watch me play. They're always excited about music."

Hospital staffers say it's activities like this that really help families in a time of need. Especially patients that have to stay in the hospital over the holidays.

If you are interested in volunteering or would like to know more about Kadlec's musical volunteer program you can contact the coordinator Meg Fallows at 509-942-2248 or email Meg.Fallows@kadlecmed.org.