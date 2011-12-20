Pasco City Council allows chickens

Pasco, Wash. - Pasco's City Council has given homeowners the okay to have chicken hens on their property, inside city limits.

The new ordinance was passed Monday night, and applies to residential lots that are at least 5,000 square feet. The ordinance will allow homeowners to have up to three chicken hens, and a total of six animals in all, including chickens, rabbits, dogs and cats.

The City Council insisted that the pens or coops must be in the back yard, and must be at least ten feet away from all property lines.