KENNEWICK, Wash.- Many people have put up lights, plastic reindeer and all sorts of decorations for Christmas, but one man in Kennewick has really out done himself.

Lowell Fuher has been working on "Frosty the Blues Man" for two years. He's a singing, dancing snow man with lights set to music on 105.7.

He'll be performing from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night until Christmas.

Lowell's house is at 420 W. 20th Avenue. If you stop by Lowell asks for a small donation to cystic fybrosis.