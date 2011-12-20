Domestic Violence Services collecting for families

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Leaders at Domestic Violence Services in Kennewick say many families they see need your help to have a merry Christmas.

So far they've collected food and toys for 40 families trying to get out of abusive relationships.

The Development Director says women often come to their shelter with several children, and nothing but the clothes on their back.

She says many were already struggling before they got there.

"It's overwhelming, it's typical to see our clients cry. Some of them get more gifts, their children get more gifts, than they've ever had in their lifetime", says Kelly Abken.

If you'd like to make a donation the organization's office is at 3311 West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick Suite C.