People for People receives a $19,000 for senior program

YAKIMA, Wash.-- People for People in Yakima got a 19,000 dollar grant from the Yakima Valley Community Foundation today for its senior nutrition program.

The program provides meals to senior citizens, both at their homes and at several meal sites. People for People says the grant will support a volunteer coordinator position. CEO Madelyn Carlson says the program not only provides food, but also social interaction.

"It helps break down the loneliness, the isolation, that so many of our seniors have, when they don't have anyone to be able to have that connection with," says Carlson.

Carlson says it takes 12 to 24 volunteers to deliver meals, and 60 for meal sites. She says they expect to give out 90,000 meals next year.