Pasco and Eastmont heading up to the 4A

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

PASCO, Wash. -- Pasco and Eastmont are moving up to the 4A. Next year they will make the change. The WIAA (Washington Interscholastic Activities Association) is making the change for the schools based on new enrollment numbers. Every two years, the schools submit their enrollment.

To become a 4A school the WIAA says you need an enrollment of over 1,300. Pasco's enrollment this year was nearly 1,500. Pasco was a 4A school before Chiawana opened three years ago. Pasco Assistant Superintendent John Morgan is excited about the move.

"It's a move you have no control over. It's all based on enrollment, and we knew our enrollment would be over this year at Pasco High School. We're playing those traditional rivals we always have in Kennewick, Richland and Walla Walla. It will be exciting for our fans and exciting for our teams to be able to get back and play some of those traditional rivals," Morgan said.