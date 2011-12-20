Pasco man accused of shooting neighbor gets new lawyer



PASCO, Wash. -- The Pasco man accused of shooting his neighbor in the stomach earlier this month appeared in a Franklin County court room Tuesday morning.

Froilan Campos Gonzalez was supposed to be arraigned, but his new attorney, Jim Egan asked for an extension until January 3rd to review police reports.

Campos Gonzalez remains behind bars tonight.

Meanwhile, victim 24 year old Gregg Warehime was transported to St. Luke in Spokane this morning. Warehime was hit in the spine and will be undergoing physical therapy.

Friends and family have arranged several fundraisers for Gregg. Details can be found under http://www.facebook.com/#!/JustForGregg