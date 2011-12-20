PASCO, Wash.--State lowest achieving schools. The state superintendent of schools has released a list of the state's lowest achieving schools for graduation rates and achievement tests. 28% of schools on that list are in our region.

School administrators say the testing list is flawed and that factors like language and school funding affect results of the study. The No Child Left Behind Act requires the list be published every year to track progress. At some of these schools there has been a boost in test scores, but it's not high enough.

Kennewick School District Communications Director Lorraine Cooper says "this Worst Performers list. Really what you're seeing is there are a list of schools that have socioeconomic challenges or challenges with English language learning."

Schools have implemented programs to improve the quality of education but it's still hard to do when a lot of students aren't proficient in English. Some Pasco schools have 78 to 96% of students that speak English as a second language.

District leaders tell me their test scores are still improving from last year, especially in math and science.