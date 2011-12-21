UPDATE: Officer Involved Shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - We have new information about an officer involved shooting in Yakima overnight. Yakima police say 54 year old Stewart Morgan was shot and killed after police say he came at an officer with a large kitchen knife. Police say the officer went to the Senator Apartments around 1:15 this morning on a noise complaint when Morgan became agitated and pulled the knife on the officer. The officer fired one round hitting Morgan in the head. He died at the scene. Police say Morgan had been involved in a property dispute with another neighbor earlier in the day and had been acting strangely. The officer involved has been put on administrative leave while an investigation is underway. Police records show Morgan had a long criminal history including forgery, possession and manslaughter.