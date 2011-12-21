Hanford contractor donates $200,000

PASCO, Wash.- Wednesday a Hanford contractor donated $200,000 to feed the hungry, heal the sick, and educate members of the community.

Washington River Protection solutions gave 75,000 dollars to Second Harvest, 30,000 to the Tri-City Food Bank, 30,000 to the Grace clinic, and 65,000 to Columbia Basin College.

The president of CBC says the money will be used to retrain people laid off at Hanford.

"In terms of education though it's an investment that reaps benefits for the individual and for the community. So these individuals will be back to work in a year and be productive citizens." says Columbia Basin College President Richard Cummins.

All the recipients say the money will be used to help the community. leaders at Second Harvest say Wednesday was a big step towards getting the funds needed for a new, bigger facility.

