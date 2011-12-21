The stagnant air could be making you sick

RICHLAND, Wash.—For the past few weeks the Tri-Cities and has been experiencing an inversion. For you, that could mean some health related symptoms.

An inversion is an increase in temperature with height, which can act like a cap. Pollution can then become trapped. The stagnant air can cause difficulty breathing, scratchy throat, wheezing and shortness in breath.

"Older people, very young people are more likely as well but anybody may notice a problem," says Dr. John Matheson, Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Doctor Matheson says if you're feeling sick try to stay inside as much as possible. If your symptoms become worse then see a doctor. He says this is pretty common for this time of year.