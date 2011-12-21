Police officer's bail reduced by 75,000 dollars

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A Yakima police officer accused of violating a no contact order with his ex-wife appeared in court today.

Richard Schuknecht's bail was reduced to 25,000 dollars, even though he had already paid the original 100,000 to get out. Judge Blaine Gibson dropped the amount because Schuknecht was already out of jail, and some of the money had come from his daughter's college fund.

"Reduction of bail doesn't increase any potential threat to others, maintaining bail where it is may actually serve to punish innocent parties," says Gibson.

Schuknecht is charged with two counts of felony harassment and violating the no contact order with his wife. He also has a no contact order with county jail director Ed Campbell as well.