Pot may soon be legal for ADD and OCD patients

KENNEWICK, Wash.— Medical marijuana has been legal in Washington State since 1998, you can get a prescription as long as you have a qualifying condition. Now Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and Attention Deficit Disorder may be added to the list. This comes after a petition was submitted to the state Health Department.

"It depends as much on the nature of the petition and the specific conditions that are being requested just as the amount of evidence that's available to demonstrate that there's some effectiveness or value," says Blake Maresh, WA State Health Department.

NBC Right Now spoke with Dr. Cheta Nan, a local doctor who not only works with OCD and ADD patients but also specializes in addiction. He says both mental conditions typically start in childhood.

"Imagine someone using marijuana at 12," says Dr. Cheta Nan, Psychiatrist.

Dr. Nan says pot is considered a gateway drug and could then lead to other substances. He also says there are already treatment tools on the market.

"There are a number of FDA approved medications that are working for those conditions like ADD or OCD."

State officials will consider the petition January 11th in Renton.