Richland Planning Commission approves Falconcrest development

Richland Wash. - Richland's Planning Commission has given their approval to a controversial housing development along Morency Drive in south Richland. The decision came after a nearly two-hour public hearing Wednesday night.

More than 50 people filled the City Council chambers for the meeting, and a half-dozen people voiced their objections to the project.

The new plans for Falconcrest will replace the developer's original plans for the parcel of land, which were approved by the City Council back in 2007. The new proposal actually calls for fewer homesites than the original plan.

"The planning commission has to adhere to the letter of the law. We have to adhere to the zoning ordinances of the city. From my reading, and from the evidence that was presented, we did follow the law," said Carol Moser, a member of Richland's Planning Commission.

Opponents are concerned about traffic and speeds along Morency Drive, and the steep incline of the roadway. The City Council will now consider the plans at a meeting early next year.