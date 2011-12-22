Bed donated to assault victim by YPD officer

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Some terrible circumstances brought the best out of a group of Yakima Police Officers.

After they were forced to take a little girl's bed as evidence in a crime the department rallied together to solve the problem.

Earlier this month detectives with YPD were investigating a sexual assault case, the victim a 13-year-old girl.

As evidence for the case, detectives had to take the girl's bed, leaving her with nothing to sleep on.

So to try and help out the family, detectives put out a request to the department, if anyone had an extra bed, could they donate it to the girl?

And that's exactly what happened.

"They were excited because they don't have the means to just run out and buy another one. It might seem small to us but it's a very big thing to them," said Detective Mike Durbin.

Officer Rich Fowler donated the bed.



The original bed that was taken as evidence in the case is still in YPD lockup, so thanks to the Yakima Police Department, the girl will have a warm bed to sleep in on Christmas.