Man Killed By Train

Pasco, Wash. - One man is dead after an accident Thursday night along the railroad tracks near the Pasco train station. Police say they found the body lying near the tracks.

Officers responded around 8:30pm Thursday night to the railroad tracks just north of the Amtrak station in east Pasco. That's where they found the body of a male, possibly in his 40's. Police say the man may have been a transient, and that there are no indications of foul play. A railroad employee was the first to discover the body.

"One of the train operators had witnessed the body on the tracks and called it in," said Corporal Jason Miller with the Pasco Police Department.

Police say it appears that the accident happened sometime Thursday evening. The Franklin County coroner was called to the scene and will work to positively identify the body.