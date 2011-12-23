Man Hospitalized After Richland Fire

RICHLAND, Wash. --

A Richland man was hospitalized after his home burned to the ground Thursday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the Richland Mobile Home Park on Compton Lane. When firefighters arrived, the home was already a total loss. The fire did not spread to any other nearby homes.

Richland firefighters, along with assistance from the Benton County and Hanford Fire Departments had the blaze out in less than an hour, although the nearest fire hydrant did not work.

The man was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear what started the fire.