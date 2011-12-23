Lillard getting ready to lead Fever as IFL season approaches

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Tri-Cities Fever quarterback Houston Lillard is now preparing for the new IFL season. The first game is two months away. Last week the Fever re-signed Lillard for his third year with the team. Now he is working to take that leadership to the next level.

Lillard talked about what he can take from last year. "I think the biggest thing I take is being consistent. I think we, I played well for a while where we hit a dry spell and we lost two games in a row. So biggest thing is being consistent and not doing too much," Lillard said.

"I'm pretty hard on him at times, and he takes that pretty well. He tells me what he likes and he tells me what he wants to run. In the end I put a lot of pressure on him to make the right decisions. But I think at the same time, he's a guy that even tough he's had success, he's coachable. He wants to be coached," added Adam Shackleford, Fever head coach.