Inmate found dead at Franklin County Jail

PASCO, Wash. - A man was found dead in his cell at the Franklin County Jail in Pasco Thursday night. Corrections officers discovered 55-year-old Henry Montelongo Jr. lying on the floor at about 10:00 p.m., while making routine hourly rounds. They say there were no signs of foul play and he was alone in the cell. Montelongo was booked into the jail Wednesday on domestic violence charges, he appeared in court earlier Thursday where bail had been set. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.