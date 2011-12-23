BENTON COUNTY, Wash.--Holiday traffic is picking up in the area. Lots of people are hitting the road for the holidays. Starting Friday afternoon, expect to see a lot more cars on the road because people are getting out of town.

Washington State Troopers tell us the busiest roads will be I-82, I-182, State Route 240 and 395. Larry Slye is visiting Spokane with his family for the holidays. He says "we're going to go see family and going to see grandma and grandpa and great-grandma and all of my in-laws."

Another driver, Nancy Hill, told us she's going to Oregon to ski with family for Christmas. She says "we've got cross-country skis and we've got some of our group that's going to go downhill skiing." Some people we talked with said they would be avoiding the holiday travel because they don't want to get caught in all the traffic. Renee Hammack told us she's staying off the road. Hammack says "too many people on the road. Too many crazy people on the road, even just in town so, no. "

Washington State Troopers are looking ahead to Monday, the day after Christmas . Which is when they expect to see the most holiday traffic. The Washington State Department of Transportation keeps track of traffic. They are predicting at 40% traffic increase on Snoqualmie Pass.

Lt. Roger Wilbur says "this weekend especially on Friday, a lot of people will be traveling to their destination if they're leaving town or coming into the area from out of town." Even with more traffic on the roads, there won't be more troopers. They'll put the same number of patrols out as any normal weekend.