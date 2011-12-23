Best of the West becoming a premiere wrestling tournament

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

PASCO, Wash. -- For 12 years now the Best of the West wrestling tournament has become a premiere tournament in the northwest. It features more than 30 teams from three states.

"It's been growing a lot. We are up to 35 teams now. We're bringing multiple teams in from out of state," said Jay Covington, Pasco wrestling head coach.

Pasco High School has organized the event all 12 years. Only in the past two years has it been at the high school. It takes a lot of work to organize.

"We have about 100-115 volunteer helpers that consist of anywhere from middle school to high school students, district employees, to former alumni wrestlers that come back to help out," said Sandra Kerr, event organizer.

It takes over $11,000 and over 100 volunteers to run the two day event. The plan is to continue to grow the tournament.

"We would love to have Montana, California and Wyoming. The more teams we can get from out of state and grow this to make it bigger, the better off it is for wrestling in our community as well as in the Tri-Cities," Covington said.

Covington added the event makes money each year thanks to a growing number of sponsors and donations.