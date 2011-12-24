PASCO, Wash.--Fire causes $150,000 in damage. The Pasco Fire Department and several other fire crews responded to a fire at a business.

When firefighters arrived they didn't see any fire until they entered Bryan's Butcher Block at 6415 Burden Boulevard in Pasco. Firefighters estimate more than $150,000 worth of meat was damaged.

Pasco Fire Department Lt. Harry March says "there was some smoke showing from the structure. There was no flames visible at the time but once they made entry into the structure there was plenty of fire."

24 firefighters were on scene. The owner we spoke with says the building is insured. There were no injuries from the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.