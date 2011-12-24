KENNEWICK, Wash.--CHIPS holiday patrols keep thieves away. This year the Citizens Helping in Police Services group will be wrapping up their holiday parking lot patrols.

They have more than 40 members that work with Kennewick Police to help catch thieves stealing presents and gifts out of cars, while people are out shopping.

Kennewick Police Sgt. Ken Lattin says "thieves want to go undetected and just having a set of eyes that's cruising through the parking lots looking for suspicious activity will deter thieves."

CHIPS volunteers have worked with Kennewick Police for several years on a variety of projects. During holiday parking lot patrols they will report anything suspicious and then police will investigate.