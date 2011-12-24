KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Customers finish up last minute shopping. Stores in the Tri-Cities were open for those last minute shoppers. Store owners say this year business is booming.

Retail sales rates are up by about 4% this year from Christmas shoppers. The most popular gift given this year is the Amazon Kindle. We're told that most stores have seen an increase in sales this year compared to last.

Columbia Center Mall General Manager Barbara Johnson says "house-wares and apparel have done very well this year. I think jewelry is trending up as well so it I think you'll find that almost across the boars almost all categories are doing well."

Johnson says the increase in people shopping at the mall this year shows the economy is doing better. Food court sales are also up, which means more shoppers are out.