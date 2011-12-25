PASCO, Wash.--DUI patrols increase. Police tell us they are doing more DUI patrols because more people tend to drink during the holidays. Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies and other agencies are keeping an eye on the roads.

They know a lot of people will be heading home after holiday parties and want people to know they need to be responsible and not drink and drive.

Franklin County Deputy Tony Haworth says "we also found DUIs not only just the driver but with their children in the car as well. So that's something we want to bring up. Those drivers are getting charged with extra charges."

This weekend the county has already seen a peak in the number of arrests. Even on Christmas morning a man was booked into Franklin County Jail.

Law enforcement expects the holiday months to keep them busy because they find more people have more parties and drink.