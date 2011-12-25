KENNEWICK, Wash.--Roads may be slick, drivers be aware. More people are going to be on the roads this week heading home from holiday celebrations. In some areas we'll see as much as 40% more traffic.

State Patrol is warning drivers against another road hazard, icy roads. State Patrol Lt. Roger Wilbur says "especially on bridges and over-passes which we see freeze up first. People need to be extra cautious about that and not use their cruise control."

State Patrol has safety tips for drivers. Don't speed because roads may be slick. Watch out for hidden ice. When there's fog and moisture in the air, the roads tend to be more slippery.

Carry chains if you are heading over the mountain passes and check out road conditions before you leave.