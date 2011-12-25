KENNEWICK, Wash.--Domestic abuse increases significantly over the holidays. Domestic violence crimes happen more around this time every year. We're told this is not a new trend.

Kennewick Police Sgt. Ken Lattin says "the one thing that we do see is unfortunately at the holidays is an increase in domestic violence. Alcohol usage is increased and that can sometimes lead to unfortunate tragedies in the family."

It's a national problem. During night patrols, officers will respond to several calls of family fights during the holidays.

Kennewick Police Officer Aaron Hamel says "we typically respond to a lot of domestic disputes. A lot of civil complaints, child custody issues around the holidays." Hamel says a lot of the disputes usually involve alcohol. People drink too much, and sometimes situations get out of control.

According to the Domestic Violence Resource Center, around 6 million people are affected by domestic violence each year. More than 100,000 are men. Every year there's a peak in these numbers over the holidays. Millions of children in the U.S. also witness domestic violence and are sometimes caught in the middle of it.

If you need help call police.