Washington gas prices down this week

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Average gas prices in Washington have fallen by nearly five cents just this past week. That's good news for people who traveled for Christmas.

The average price in Yakima is about $3.40 per gallon, while in the Tri Cities it costs about $3.39. However, the price drop isn't just confined to this week. Over the past month the average cost in Washington has gone down 24 cents.

We talked to several travelers on their way home. While many still felt the prices were too high, they were happy to see the drop.

"I like they're going down. I mean, it's a lot nicer than paying four dollars a gallon," says Traveler Mike Beckstrand.

"I travel all the time so it doesn't really bother me one way or the other, otherwise then I'd like them down," Bill Wendland told us.

While average prices in Washington dropped this week, the national average actually went up by about one cent per gallon.

An analyst with gasbuddy.com says the difference is likely related to supply and demand. He says areas with less demand will see their prices continue to drop a little longer than the national average.