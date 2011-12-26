KENNEWICK, Wash.--Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect. A man is now in jail after shots were fired Sunday night, along Washington Street in Kennewick.

Police arrested 26-year old Ismael Quiroga. They say he was firing shots in parking lot of the Kennewick Community Federal Credit Union on South Washington Street. Kennewick Police arrested him a short distance down the road. No one was injured. They say incidents like this don't happen very often.

Kennewick Police Sgt. Ken Lattin says "no this is not something that happens very often where somebody just goes to a parking lot and fires off rounds. Very unusual."

Police found shell casings in the credit union parking lot. The man was booked into the Benton County Jail.