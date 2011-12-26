Camp Prime Time starts tree recycling fundraiser

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Camp Prime Time in Yakima started their 22nd annual Christmas tree recycling fundraiser today.

The camp is a place where seriously ill and disabled children can experience the outdoors with their families.

The organization will take Christmas trees until January eighth. They'll grind up the trees into wood chips and sell them for profit. The camp is also taking cash donations at the site.

"We've had somebody drive through and give us six hundred dollars in cash, so hey, whatever works! All the way down to, you know, a couple dollars, whatever people can afford. It all goes towards the same thing," says Diane Eilmes of Camp Prime Time.

The donation site is at Barnett Implement at 3110 Fruitvale Boulevard, across from Carey Motors. Volunteers will be there from eight am to five PM until January eighth.