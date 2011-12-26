AA meetings fill up during holiday times

PASCO, Wash. -- The holidays are stressful for many people, but they add even more pressure and stress for those battling a drinking problem.



More than 50 people attended Alcoholic's Anonymous at the Tri-City Alano Club in Kennewick Monday afternoon.

One of the board members who is also a recovering alcoholic said on Christmas Day they had about 100 people there, and every chair filled because the temptation to drink is so high this time of year.

"You have a holiday that features a lot of alcohol consumption, it's on the television, its part of the tradition of the holidays. It makes it more difficult because you're trying to maintain your sobriety when you're surrounded with booze which is your enemy,"says Amy who has been sober for almost seven years.

She says the end of October through now is when they see about a 20% percent increase in people seeking help. She says it also picks up drastically after the new year, especially since many people are required to attend AA, after a DUI arrest.

AA puts on alcohol free activities, potlucks and dances for Christmas and New Years to help people get through the temptations. They also have meeting several times a day. For more information about meeting times, click here.