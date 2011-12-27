Voicemail boxes help people without a phone

Losing your job can make it difficult to keep up with bills. If you can't afford a phone, it is even harder for a future employer to get in touch with you. Community Action Connections helps people struggling with utility bills and rent but it also helps people get their lives back on track.

The Community Voicemail Program provides a free personal messaging system for anyone who wants one, much like a P.O. Box for voicemail. They are often life savers for victims of domestic violence and people who need to get a job, but don't have a personal phone line.

There are 200 personal voicemail boxes available through various organizations in Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Walla Walla and Whitman counties, including Worksource.

Ronda Jayne, with CAC says, "it doesn't make public the fact that they could even be homeless. I mean maybe they don't have a home period, much less a phone in it. It enables them to have a sample of normalcy."

You need to be 18-years-old or older. You fill out a form at the Community Action Connections in Pasco or any of the following organizations:

Community Voice Mail Location Sites Affiliated with Community Action Connections of Pasco, Washington:

Alternatives to Violence Pullman, WA Whitman County

BFCAC, Community Services Pasco, WA Franklin County

BFCAC Prosser, WA Benton County

BF Health District Kennewick, WA Benton County

Blue Mountain Action Council Walla Walla, WA Walla Walla County

Division of Vocational Rehab Yakima, WA Yakima County

Domestic Violence Services Richland, WA Benton County

Juvenile Rehabilitation Admin Richland, WA Benton County

Juvenile Rehabilitation Yakima, WA Yakima County

Kennewick CSO Kennewick, WA Benton County

Pullman Community Action Pullman, WA Whitman County

Sunnyside CSO Sunnyside, WA Yakima County

Walla Walla CSO Walla Walla, WA Walla Walla County

WA State Dept of Corrections Yakima, WA Yakima County

WorkSource Columbia Basin Kennewick, WA Benton County

WorkSource Pullman Pullman, WA Whitman County

WorkSource Sunnyside Sunnyside, WA Yakima County

WorkSource Walla Walla Walla Walla, WA Walla Walla County

Yakima Neighborhood Health Serv. Yakima, WA Yakima County