Voicemail boxes help people without a phone

Losing your job can make it difficult to keep up with bills. If you can't afford a phone, it is even harder for a future employer to get in touch with you. Community Action Connections helps people struggling with utility bills and rent but it also helps people get their lives back on track.
The Community Voicemail Program provides a free personal messaging system for anyone who wants one, much like a P.O. Box for voicemail. They are often life savers for victims of domestic violence and people who need to get a job, but don't have a personal phone line.
There are 200 personal voicemail boxes available through various organizations in Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Walla Walla and Whitman counties, including Worksource.
Ronda Jayne, with CAC says, "it doesn't make public the fact that they could even be homeless. I mean maybe they don't have a home period, much less a phone in it. It enables them to have a sample of normalcy."
You need to be 18-years-old or older. You fill out a form at the Community Action Connections in Pasco or any of the following organizations:
Community Voice Mail Location Sites Affiliated with Community Action Connections of Pasco, Washington:
Alternatives to Violence Pullman, WA Whitman County
BFCAC, Community Services Pasco, WA Franklin County
BFCAC Prosser, WA Benton County
BF Health District Kennewick, WA Benton County
Blue Mountain Action Council Walla Walla, WA Walla Walla County
Division of Vocational Rehab Yakima, WA Yakima County
Domestic Violence Services Richland, WA Benton County
Juvenile Rehabilitation Admin Richland, WA Benton County
Juvenile Rehabilitation Yakima, WA Yakima County
Kennewick CSO Kennewick, WA Benton County
Pullman Community Action Pullman, WA Whitman County
Sunnyside CSO Sunnyside, WA Yakima County
Walla Walla CSO Walla Walla, WA Walla Walla County
WA State Dept of Corrections Yakima, WA Yakima County
WorkSource Columbia Basin Kennewick, WA Benton County
WorkSource Pullman Pullman, WA Whitman County
WorkSource Sunnyside Sunnyside, WA Yakima County
WorkSource Walla Walla Walla Walla, WA Walla Walla County
Yakima Neighborhood Health Serv. Yakima, WA Yakima County
