Claybell Park could get $500,000

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Congress is working to pass a spending bill on land and water conservation projects. Six projects in Washington would be included in the wildlife and recreation funding. One of the park projects is located in Richland.

If the Federal Conservation Bill passes, $500,000 will be given to Claybell Park for renovations. The money would come from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. That money would be matched by the City of Richland. The total cost to complete the Claybell Park Project is estimated to be about $1.2 million. There are several new items planned for the park.

Phil Pinard, the Planning and Construction Manager says, "2 new multi-purpose fields, 4,000 linear feet of paved trail, 4 new tennis courts, a new parking lot and access road."

The city has already set aside $330,000 to put in a new restroom area next year. They still need to come up with $370,000 in matching funds.

If the federal bill passes, the city council will vote on the grant money this spring. The bill would also fund park construction in Wenatchee, Mossyrock and Bothell.