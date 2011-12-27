Basketball taking Radliff brothers from high school to college

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

RICHLAND, Wash. -- When Dylan Radliff had to redshirt last season because of a torn calf muscle, he was devastated.

"It was hard because I was real excited to come, and then I came in here the first week and hurt my calf. But then once I got over that injury I knew that i was ready to play," Radliff said.

Now that he is healthy, the former Richland Bomber is putting up big numbers for Walla Walla Community College. His younger brother Payton, a sophomore at Richland, is taking notice.

"I think he's doing well. All last Summer he just came here to our Summer league practices and shot all the time so he's been doing good," Payton said.

The brothers are four years apart in age so theoretically could play together again at Walla Walla.

"I was joking around the other day about how I would go to Walla Walla and take his spot. Something like that but I was just joking," Payton said.

Since the brothers are so close, Dylan says he would love to see his little brother Payton playing with him again.

"If I got to play with him that'd be a good experience for me and him I think. I love my brother. He's a great player and a great kid. I'm just proud that I got him as my brother instead of someone else," Dylan added.

There is also a third Radliff brother, but he is only in eighth grade.