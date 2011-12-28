Fever adds depth at quarterback position

By Tri-Cities Fever

KENNEWICK, Wash -- The 2012 Tri-Cities Fever Professional Indoor Football Team continues to pad the roster for what’s shaping up to be the most competitive training camp in the history of the franchise.

Even with the re-signing of 2nd Team ALL-IFL QB Houston Lillard, Coach Adam Shackleford continues to stay true to his mantra of signing the best football players available regardless of position.

One of those happens to be QB Kasey Peters from Rocky Mountain College in Montana, a three time NAIA All-American. Standing 6-3 and weighing 225lbs, he amassed just over 10,000 passing yards in the three years he played from 2008-2010. Newport Beach California is his hometown.

The Fever also would like to welcome from Eastern Arizona College DL Willie Harvey. Harvey is 6-2 and weighs 285lbs.